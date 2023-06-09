Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 3,545 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.39. The stock had a trading volume of 325,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.49 and its 200 day moving average is $287.78. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.11 and a one year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.01 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.27.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

