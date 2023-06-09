Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Sold by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,261,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,387 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $17,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 862,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after acquiring an additional 103,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 6,788.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,025,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,706 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Quanterix by 480.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Quanterix by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Quanterix Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 222,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,644. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 81.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $28.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

