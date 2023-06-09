Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) VP Dorothy Upperman Sells 4,074 Shares

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $183.37 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $112.86 and a one year high of $184.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 33.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

