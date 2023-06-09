Qtron Investments LLC Sells 127 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,799 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.7% of Qtron Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,310,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,653. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $418.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

