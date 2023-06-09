Qtron Investments LLC Has $6.07 Million Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the quarter. PDD makes up 1.3% of Qtron Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PDD by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in PDD by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in PDD by 4.1% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PDD by 1.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in PDD by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.50. 5,295,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,292,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.77. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $106.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. Nomura lifted their price objective on PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

PDD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.