Qtron Investments LLC Has $2.65 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,068 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,591,183,000 after acquiring an additional 333,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,007,672,000 after buying an additional 365,601 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,605,408,000 after buying an additional 179,506 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,360,569,000 after purchasing an additional 45,702 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.94. The company had a trading volume of 488,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,229. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.04. The company has a market capitalization of $208.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

