Qtron Investments LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $309.24. 707,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,115. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.80. The firm has a market cap of $195.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

