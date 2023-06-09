Qtron Investments LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,228 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after buying an additional 12,688,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Comcast by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,959,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $418,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744,943 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Comcast by 2,448.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $178,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,594 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $40.17. 4,662,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,433,543. The company has a market capitalization of $167.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.78. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

