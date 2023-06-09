Qtron Investments LLC Buys 3,911 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,698 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $162,524,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 85.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 368,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.13, for a total transaction of $50,902,838.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,558,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,990,935,797.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $79,139,948.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,535,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,690,046,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 368,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.13, for a total transaction of $50,902,838.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,558,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,990,935,797.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,770,906 shares of company stock worth $2,247,974,333 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.31.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,191,770. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.99 and a 200-day moving average of $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $411.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.90 and a twelve month high of $154.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

