Qtron Investments LLC Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.7% of Qtron Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,339,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,384,000 after buying an additional 238,356 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after buying an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,347,000 after buying an additional 143,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,162,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,461,000 after purchasing an additional 265,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $111.32. 2,406,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,802,052. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

