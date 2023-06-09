Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 488 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 77,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $868,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 55,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,012,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,792. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.18.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

