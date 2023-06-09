Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE PRU traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $84.41. 431,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,926. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 942.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

