Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.02

Shares of Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.96. Protagenic Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 3,100 shares traded.

Protagenic Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protagenic Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Protagenic Therapeutics worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related disorders including post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, and drug & alcohol addiction. The firm offers PT00114 peptide-based formulations.

