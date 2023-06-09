ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.86 and last traded at $56.71. 2,611,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 3,047,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.22.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.14.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Dow30

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 280.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

