ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI) Stock Price Down 6.2%

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.14 and last traded at $21.25. Approximately 1,930,307 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,327,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32.

Get ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,779,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 582,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 417,349 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000.

About ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Trust – ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund tracks the inverse daily price movements of an index of front-month CME bitcoin futures. It aims to profit from the price decline of bitcoin. BITI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.