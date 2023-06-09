Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) is Resolution Capital Ltd’s Largest Position

Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,857,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 660,845 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises about 11.4% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $660,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,101 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,119 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Prologis by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,063 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,048,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Prologis stock traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,075. The stock has a market cap of $112.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.52. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $138.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

