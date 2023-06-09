ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.30

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 830588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the third quarter worth $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in ProFrac by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in ProFrac by 40,310.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

