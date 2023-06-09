Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 544.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,028,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $394.90. 1,517,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,692,392. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $396.93. The firm has a market cap of $300.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $380.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

