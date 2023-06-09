Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Takes Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,871,000 after purchasing an additional 67,677 shares during the period. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $961,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.27.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.11 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.78. The company has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

