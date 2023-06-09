Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Prologis by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.09. 208,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,472. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.52. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

