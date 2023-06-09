Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Takes Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,812,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,707,000 after buying an additional 321,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,404,000 after buying an additional 564,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,302,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,789,000 after buying an additional 90,325 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,730,000 after buying an additional 737,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,212,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,366,000 after buying an additional 299,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.37. 19,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,873. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKC. Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

