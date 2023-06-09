Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Purchases New Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $356.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,697,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,073,500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.40. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $357.49.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

