Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Invests $694,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,420,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,698,000 after purchasing an additional 97,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,397,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,579,000 after purchasing an additional 345,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hologic by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,550,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,451 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,174,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,093,000 after purchasing an additional 907,874 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOLX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

