Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Invests $253,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.08. The stock had a trading volume of 298,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,023. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.53. The company has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EPD. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.