Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Buys New Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. KGI Securities cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.89.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $475.31. 41,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,064. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $477.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Insider Activity

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,303,908.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,401 shares of company stock worth $15,585,942 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

