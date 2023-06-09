Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 675 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,374,000 after purchasing an additional 373,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,058,976,000 after acquiring an additional 50,208 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 968,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,069,000 after acquiring an additional 78,891 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 881,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,410,000 after purchasing an additional 34,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 755,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $617.72. 76,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,983. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $544.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.80. The company has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $644.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

