Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 1,599 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

Shares of CLX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.17. 49,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,600. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 271.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

