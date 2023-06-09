Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Sells $104,895.00 in Stock

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) Director Stephen C. Cook sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $104,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,907.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,504. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 1,554.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,412,000 after buying an additional 1,313,171 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 92.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,815,000 after buying an additional 1,065,317 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,096,000 after buying an additional 1,009,809 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 52.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,359,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,179,000 after buying an additional 815,207 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 984,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,607,000 after purchasing an additional 445,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

