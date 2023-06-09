Premia (PREMIA) Price Tops $0.63 on Exchanges

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. Premia has a market capitalization of $6.70 million and approximately $62,774.70 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Premia token can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00002386 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Premia has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Premia Profile

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

