Portolan Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 247,428 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in A10 Networks by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,378,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,814,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,159,000 after acquiring an additional 40,164 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,521,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,456,000 after acquiring an additional 308,059 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,619,000 after acquiring an additional 209,955 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,486,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,995,000 after acquiring an additional 153,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ATEN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 89,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,440. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.04. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $47,334.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,475.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $47,334.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,475.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 12,500 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $176,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,213. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

