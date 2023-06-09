Portolan Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,380 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Skyline Champion worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,037,000 after buying an additional 275,120 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,842,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,740,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,146,000 after purchasing an additional 516,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,415,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,520,000 after purchasing an additional 162,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,482,000 after purchasing an additional 116,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

SKY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.94. The stock had a trading volume of 50,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,214. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.41. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.