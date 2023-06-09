Portolan Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD)

Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 839,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Velo3D as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Velo3D in the first quarter worth $120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Velo3D by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,452,000 after acquiring an additional 86,867 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Velo3D during the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Velo3D alerts:

Velo3D Stock Performance

Velo3D stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 640,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,413. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Velo3D, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $347.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Velo3D had a net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 62.99%. The firm had revenue of $26.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Velo3D news, CEO Benyamin Buller sold 22,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $41,358.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,027,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,350,737.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 47,069 shares of company stock worth $87,548 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Velo3D Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.