Portolan Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.66 Million Investment in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,638 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 69.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 108.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 0.8 %

MTH stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.47. 60,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.51. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.59.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.41%.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $249,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $249,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $491,517.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,042.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock worth $926,077 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

