Portolan Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Portolan Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584,308 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Stride by 13.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 244,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after buying an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the third quarter valued at $1,092,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 29,429 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 690.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 65,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 57,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Stride Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE LRN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.66. 66,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,826. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.33.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Stride had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $470.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.