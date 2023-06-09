Portolan Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 349,805 American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 349,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 1.85% of American Public Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on APEI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. William Blair lowered shares of American Public Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

American Public Education Price Performance

American Public Education stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. 51,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,939. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Public Education

In related news, Director Granetta B. Blevins purchased 25,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $101,712.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,564.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Public Education Profile

(Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public University System (APUS) segment, Rasmussen University (RU) segment and Hondros College of Nursing (HCN) segment. The American Public University System segment provides online postsecondary educational services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.