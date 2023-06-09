Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 12.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 353,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 670.1% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 118,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 103,082 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Herbalife in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HLF. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Herbalife in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Herbalife from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Herbalife Trading Down 1.0 %

HLF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.31. 164,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,500. Herbalife Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Herbalife’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife

In related news, Director Stephan Paulo Gratziani bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $330,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,477.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

