Piper Sandler Increases Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $45.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s current price.

BRZE has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Braze from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Braze from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.76.

Braze Stock Up 22.8 %

BRZE opened at $41.67 on Friday. Braze has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Braze will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $53,505.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $53,505.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jesse Feldman sold 7,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $256,012.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,875.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,534 shares of company stock worth $2,979,680 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Braze by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

