PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.42 and last traded at $94.40. 30,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 130,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.88.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.12.

Get PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.