Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLL. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Piedmont Lithium Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PLL opened at $62.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.36. Piedmont Lithium has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $76.78.

Insider Transactions at Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $77,630.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,582.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Lithium

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

