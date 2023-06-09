Phoenician Capital LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Phoenician Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. IAC comprises approximately 1.9% of Phoenician Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Phoenician Capital LLC owned 0.06% of IAC worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in IAC by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in IAC by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in IAC by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,246. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $85.04.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($1.04). IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on IAC from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on IAC from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

