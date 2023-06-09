PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) CEO David A. Lorber Purchases 3,100 Shares of Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) CEO David A. Lorber bought 3,100 shares of PhenixFIN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $104,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PhenixFIN Price Performance

PFX remained flat at $34.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PhenixFIN Co. has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $40.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.30. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PhenixFIN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFX. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PhenixFIN by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 112,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PhenixFIN in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in PhenixFIN by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

