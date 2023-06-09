Peter Possemiers Acquires 1,740 Shares of ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) Stock

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ – Get Rating) insider Peter Possemiers bought 1,740 shares of ALS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$11.46 ($7.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,940.40 ($13,205.56).

ALS Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.74.

ALS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from ALS’s previous Final dividend of $0.15. ALS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.42%.

ALS Company Profile

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Commodities, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality streams.

