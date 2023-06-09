Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.01

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.01 and traded as high as $11.10. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 46,884 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PESI shares. TheStreet raised Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Up 7.7 %

The company has a market cap of $164.80 million, a PE ratio of -55.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09.

Insider Activity at Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services ( NASDAQ:PESI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $16.76 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perma-Fix Environmental Services news, Director Joe Reeder sold 19,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $223,509.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,011.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1,146.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 253,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 232,838 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,262.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 51,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commons Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

(Get Rating)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which engages in the provision of nuclear and mixed waste management services. It operates through the Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.