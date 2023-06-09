Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Trading Down 3.1%

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 126,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 417,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Performance Shipping Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Shipping by 1,828.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 332,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 315,089 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Shipping by 2,606.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 78,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

