PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) CEO James G. Mcarthur Sells 1,800 Shares

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) CEO James G. Mcarthur sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $28,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James G. Mcarthur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, James G. Mcarthur sold 8,419 shares of PepGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $136,640.37.

On Monday, June 5th, James G. Mcarthur sold 500 shares of PepGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $8,030.00.

PepGen Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ PEPG opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. PepGen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepGen ( NASDAQ:PEPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepGen Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEPG shares. Wedbush raised their target price on PepGen from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PepGen in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepGen

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PepGen by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PepGen by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in PepGen by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepGen by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepGen by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepGen Company Profile

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

