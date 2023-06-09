Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 40,290 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,663 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 40,290 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Akamai Technologies worth $17,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,936,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,440,680,000 after buying an additional 64,523 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,817 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $312,911,000 after buying an additional 220,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,193 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $294,885,000 after purchasing an additional 42,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,586 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $83,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,745 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $69,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

AKAM traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $92.23. 458,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,224. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $99.15.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.98 per share, with a total value of $25,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,303,206.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $448,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,650.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 269 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.98 per share, with a total value of $25,011.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,206.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 9,922 shares of company stock valued at $801,063 and sold 26,809 shares valued at $2,144,518. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

