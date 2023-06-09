Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 574,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,611 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $9,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RA. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

RA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,925. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $20.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,345.45%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

