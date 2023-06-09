Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,331 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Qorvo worth $12,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3,833.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.07, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $114.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.61 and its 200-day moving average is $97.66.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.78.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $408,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides semiconductor solutions for RF and power. The firm combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve its customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense.

