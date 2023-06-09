Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $10.11 Million Stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,733 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 3.88% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $10,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1,182.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EMD traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $8.63. 31,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,163. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $9.82.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

