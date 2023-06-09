Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,042 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $14,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAPR. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 434,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 107,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PAPR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.31. 62,392 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

